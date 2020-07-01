George Howard Moose Jr. passed away at his home in Saint Michaels, Maryland, unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. at the age of 75.
He was born in Newton, North Carolina, to Frances Hall Moose and George Howard Moose. He is survived by his sister, Millicent Moose Crawford, of Newton, North Carolina.
George attended Newton-Conover High School in Newton, N.C., and was awarded a Morehead Scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, from which he graduated in 1966 with a BA in history.
During the summers and prior to his enlistment in the United States Army, George worked in the office of The Honorable Samuel J. Ervin Jr., United States Senator of North Carolina. George served in the Military Intelligence Branch of the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a first lieutenant.
George’s love of sailing and the Chesapeake Bay started when he met Captain Stanley Larrimore in 1972. Captain Stanley and his wife, Loretta, took George under their sails and he spent many happy summers working with Stanley and Loretta aboard their skipjack, Lady Katy. George was able to combine his love of boating and a career by working for many years at Fawcett Boat Supplies in Annapolis, Md.
George was a lifetime member of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. He cherished the friendships he forged with the log canoe and sailing community in Saint Michaels as well as the lasting relationships with both classmates and childhood friends in North Carolina.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Saint Michaels, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to either: Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 213 Talbot St., St. Michaels, MD 21663; or Grace Reformed United Church of Christ, 117 E. J St., Newton, NC 28658.
