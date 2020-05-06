Esther Mary Fleming Orndorff
Dec. 31, 1923 — May 1, 2020
Essie Orndorff was born in Adams County and was baptized at The Pines Church, New Chester. According to her sister Helen, Essie was born on her Grandpa Fleming’s farm near Hunterstown, in her sister Millie’s room. She grew up in various family homes in the Gettysburg area.
She was the daughter of Jonas and Mary Fleming and devoted sister to Raymond Fleming, Richard Fleming, Millie Roberts and Helen Brenner, all who preceded her in death.
Essie graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1940. She met Brickley (Brick) S. Orndorff in Littlestown; they married in 1942 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Baltimore, Md. Brick passed away in 1994.
Essie was the loving mother to three surviving daughters, Renea Cowman of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Denise Brazier of Ocala, Fla., and Carla Frese of Sun City Center, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill, Pa.; a member and treasurer of No. 380, Order of the Eastern Star; and US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Brick and Essie moved to Palmetto, Fla., upon their retirement.
Essie loved animals, especially her small dog companions later in life. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed eating hard shell crabs with her extended family on newspaper covered picnic tables. She was the queen of Hand & Foot.
There will be family celebration of her life in Florida at a later date. Her loving spirit coupled with a mischievous smile will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
