Jeffrey Lee Day, age 58, of Aspers, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ unexpectedly Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 7, 1961, in Gettysburg, the son of Joann (Blocher) Day and the late Luther Corman Day Jr.
Jeff graduated with the Class of 1979 from Biglerville High School, and from the Institute of Biblical Studies at Liberty Baptist College in Lynchburg, Va. He was a former administrator at Adams County Christian Academy in Gettysburg, and was most recently a fleet driver for Knouse Foods. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg. He enjoyed old Mack trucks and John Deere tractors, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
Jeff was known to his family as a wonderful, loving husband and caring father and grandfather. He had a servant’s heart that was willing to help those in need. He also loved and supported the ministry of Operation Christmas Child.
Above all, Jeff loved Jesus Christ. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” Jeff now has that eternal life. The best way to honor his memory would be to consider your own relationship with Jesus. Please visit PeaceWithGod.net to learn more.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Gail (Smith) Day of Aspers; sons, Justin Day of Aspers and Jared Day and his wife Alicia of Fayetteville; brother Gary Day and his wife Susan of Gardners; and two grandsons, Joshua and Lucas Day of Fayetteville. He was preceded in death by his father Luther Corman Day Jr., and his brother Larry Day.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeff’s memory to Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; and Adams County Christian Academy, 1865 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences to www.DuganFH.com.
