Barry L. Eckert, 53, of Waynesboro, Pa., went to be with the lord on Tuesday March 31, 2020. He will be missed by many whose lives he has touched. He would want all of us to rejoice that he is in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Eckert, with whom he shared 12-1/2 wonderful years; his mother, Anna Stahley (John) of Orrtanna; father, William Eckert (Phyllis) of Waynesboro; brother, William Eckert Jr. (Rochelle) of Orrtanna; sisters, Lisa Lentz (Anthony) of York Springs and Lori Smith (Richard) of Orrtanna; and he will be missed by a number of nieces and nephews.
Barry graduated with the Class of 1985 from Fairfield High School. He worked at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md., for 20-plus years. He enjoyed football, baseball, photography, sprint car races and going to Gettysburg and Antietam battlefields. He also enjoyed going to church functions. Barry had a great appetite for life and food. As we remember Barry in the days and months ahead, participate in an activity that would honor his memory.
There will be a private service for immediate family due to Governor Wolf’s mandate concerning COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 444, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
