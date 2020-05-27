Joseph S. Hill, 69, of Gettysburg, died Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 1, 1951, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Cloyd and Sophia (Nebelski) Hill. He was the husband of Cathy (Kump) Andujar, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 28 years.
Mr. Hill worked as an auto mechanic at a number of dealerships in the area including H&H and Knox Cadillac. He also worked for a time at the Gettysburg Visitor’s Center. He enjoyed working on cars, camping with his family, three wheeling, riding his motorcycle, Sunday morning flea markets, and trips to Skyline Drive.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his four children, Lindsey Hill of Gettysburg, Joe Hill of Gettysburg, Missy Shank of Fairfield, and Jamie Mellinger of Gettysburg; his 11 grandchildren, Colton “Ollie” Conaway, Taylor Mellinger, David Forbes, Zach Hill, Meagan Hill, Amanda Hill, Ashley Gamboa, Nate Shank, Sam Shank, Sally Shank, and George Powell; six great-grandchildren, Maximus Hill, Alex Hill, Sawyer Hartzell, Fletcher Hartzell, Ethan Thorne, and Rainah Forbes; his five sisters, Sylvia Luckenbaugh of Gettysburg, Mary Codori of Rockville, Md., Evelyn Mickley of Gettysburg, Sandy Snyder of Gettysburg, and Sonya Colista of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cloyd Hill Jr.
The family is planning on having a memorial service for Joe when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
