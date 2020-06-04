Rose “Rosie” Bibbee, 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was the loving wife of Floyd H. Bibbee who died on Feb. 9, 2020. Together they shared 44 years of marriage.
Born July 14, 1936, in New Kensington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Marco and Rose Marie (Girardi) Martini. She grew up in Springdale and Oakmont, Pa.
Rosie moved to Alexandria, Va., where she met the love of her life, Floyd Bibbee. They were married in 1975 and moved to Gettysburg in 1982. She worked as a store manager for High’s grocery store for many years in Virginia and Gettysburg and later retired from Walmart, Gettysburg, after over 30 years of service.
She was the loving sister of the late Marco Martini Jr. (late Patricia) and Sandra Barkasi (late Gerald). She was the loving stepmother to Brian Bibbee (Barbara) and Dennis Bibbee (Connie); doting grandmother to three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; adored aunt to many nieces and nephews; and devoted friend to many.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St,, Gettysburgm with Rev. Mark Englund-Kreiger officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral Home. Private burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Those attending should wear a mask and practice social distancing per government guidelines.
Contributions in memory of Rose “Rosie” Bibbee may be made to Lower March Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Rose “Rosie” Bibbee, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
