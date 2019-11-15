Lucinda “Cindi” B. Troxell, 67, of Hanover, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. She was the loving wife of Robert “Cork” Troxell. They shared 53 wonderful years together.
Born on Jan. 22, 1952 in Hanover, Cindi was the daughter of Johanna J. Berwager of Hanover and the late Russell C. Berwager, Jr. She was a graduate of South Western High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and received her Masters of Speech Pathology from Towson University. Cindi was employed by Lincoln Intermediate Unit (LIU) for 35 years and was a nationally renowned specialist in pre-school autism diagnosis. She traveled all over the country speaking and teaching her life’s work. She was also a dedicated volunteer with the Hanover Hospital Auxiliary Board and Venture Club.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cindi is survived by her children, Tessa J. Hilyard and her husband, Douglas of Hanover, James R. Troxell and his fiancé Haley Lamson of Boston, Mass.; her grandchildren: Ryan and Mallory Hilyard of Hanover; her siblings, Belinda J. Sabaka and her husband Steve, and Russell C. Berwager, III and his wife Melanie.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends on her many annual beach vacations, eating hard shell crabs, the Orioles, and precious time spent with her grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover and again on Monday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St., Hanover with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
The family asks in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in Cindi’s memory to The Hanover Area Council of Churches, PO Box 1561, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Lucinda B. “Cindi” Troxell and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
