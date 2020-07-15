Evelyn Frances Starner Cozens, 96, of Long Beach, California, passed away June 28, 2020.
Born June 13, 1924, she was the daughter of Eliakim and Ruth Starner in Adams County.
Evelyn graduated from Biglerville High School, in 1942. She married Art Cozens in 1946.
Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Debi Bissinger of Wildomar, California; son, Kurt and his wife, Cathy Cozens of Charles Town, West Virginia; daughter-in-law, Sandi Cozens of San Felipe, Baja, California; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Cozens; son, Jeff Cozens; daughter, Jennifer Cozens Boswell; and sister, Elizabeth Weinhold.
Evelyn was passionate about spinning and weaving. She belonged to the South Coast Weaver’s Guild of southern California. For about 20 years she enjoyed volunteering at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Evelyn was also a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Long Beach, California, for more than 70 years.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Interment will be in Bendersville, at the Bendersville Cemetery. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.