Cynthia L. (Harris) Stambaugh, 70, loving wife of Donald L. Stambaugh, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the York Hospital with her family by her side. Donald and Cynthia would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 24, 2020.
Cynthia was born July 27, 1949, in Abbottstown, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Verna J. (Baker) Harris.
A member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Abbottstown and a 1967 graduate of Bermudian High School. In her early years, Cynthia was employed for many years as a switchboard operator with the United Telephone Co., and last employed with Sam’s Club in Hanover as a door greeter. Cynthia enjoyed playing the drums in the Moose band, the Apple Core band, and was invited to play with the New Oxford High School band. Cynthia was a member of the Littlestown Area Municipal Band, and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 227 in Hanover. She was an avid horse lover. Cynthia was an excellent homemaker and cook, and loved spending time with her family, especially with the grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Donald, Cynthia is survived by a son, Patrick K. Stambaugh of New Oxford; a daughter, Brandy L. Harman and her husband Travis of Abbottstown; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Juanita Sponseller and her companion William Fisher, of Spring Grove; and a brother, Ronald Harris and his wife Dottie of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Harris and a sister, Sherry Harris.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St., Abbottstown, with Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O.B. 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265 or to the Margaret E. Moul Home, 2050 Barley Rd., York, PA, 17408. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
