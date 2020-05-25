Vera L. Steinour, 84, of Hanover, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Hanover Hospital.
Born July 31, 1935, in Buchanan Valley, Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Virginia (Wingert) Baker. Vera was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Steinour, who died in 2007.
She enjoyed working on her puzzle books, loved to read and tending to her garden and taking photos of her family and making photo albums.
Vera is survived by two children, Susan M. Mitchell of Hanover, Pa., and Gary Steinour Sr. and wife Bev of Newville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Gary Steinour Jr. and wife Mary Jo Metaxas of Duryea, Pa., Manda Eger and husband Robert of Idaville, Nicole Weiant and husband Andrew of Gettysburg, and Lee Steinour and wife Megan of Hanover, Pa.; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, David Baker of York Springs; and many nieces and nephews. Vera was predeceased by 15 brothers and sisters.
Interment and graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg. There will be a private family viewing for Vera at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
