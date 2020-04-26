Pauline M. Orendorff, 87, of Littlestown, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the widow of Stephen P. Orendorff who died June 19, 2002. Born March 9, 1933 in Emmitsburg, Pauline was the daughter of the late Maurice and Irene Orndorff. She was a daycare provider and had also been employed with Kessler Shoe and Carroll Shoe, both of Littlestown.
Surviving are her son, Leon P. Orendorff and Sue of Hanover; her daughters, Cindy L. Mayers and Tim and Roxann M. Hall and Bruce, all of Littlestown; her seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Joy of Emmitsburg and her brother Clarence Orndorff of Emmitsburg. Pauline was predeceased by her sisters, Ethel Long and Margaret Williamson; her brothers, Karl, Louis, Sterling and Francis Orndorff. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. Pauline enjoyed meeting friends at McDonald’s, word find puzzles, gardening and spending her time with family.
Services are private due to COVID-19 with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Interment is in St. Aloysius Cemetery. Memorials in Pauline’s name may be sent to her church and 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
