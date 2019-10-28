Ruth E. Sorlie, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, after a long illness. Born July 17, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Anna (Erickson) Sorlie.
Mrs. Sorlie was a member of Salem Guldens United Methodist Church in Gettysburg. She had worked for many years in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for the U. S. Navy Ships Parts Control Center as a secretary. Mrs. Sorlie was given wonderful care and kindness by her daughter-in-law Judy Shindledecker; grandchildren, Joe Woodson and Sandi King; and her great-granddaughter Stephanie King who survive her. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Stanley “Pete” Shindledecker and her sister Anna E. Sorlie Cinkus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Pastor Bill Ingram officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Salem Church Cemetery, Gettysburg. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to Salem Guldens United Methodist Church, 224 Low Dutch Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
