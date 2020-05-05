Robert Lee Lockman, 64, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born March 15, 1956, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Clarence and Charlotte (Naugle) Lockman.
Robert enjoyed his friends at Harold Court and his trips to 7-11.
He is survived by a sister, Francine Wagaman of New Oxford; five brothers, Larry Lockman of Gardners, and Raymond Lockman, Andrew “Eddie” Lockman, Clarence Lockman Jr. and Gary Lockman, all of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Steve Lockman.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
