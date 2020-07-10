Kevin Lee Henry, 49, of Chambersburg, Pa., died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was born Nov. 8, 1970, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Charles E. Henry and Mary Dinges Martin of Hanover, Pa.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rosensteel Henry.
Kevin attended Gettysburg High School. For 18 years he was employed at Dal-Tile in Gettysburg, and for the last 12 years at Knouse Foods in Peach Glenn.
In his younger days he was a part-time race car driver. He loved riding his Harley he named “Darla.” Kevin also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife and mother, Kevin is survived by stepchildren, Brian Lynch of Dover, Pa., Regan Light of Gettysburg, Ryan Light of Gettysburg, and Ashley Light of Biglerville; a step-granddaughter, Ella Light; and two brothers, Brian Dinges and Patrick Riggs.
The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Thursday, July 16 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses c/o Monahan Funeral Home.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.