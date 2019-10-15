Clyde C. Wallace, 92, of East Berlin, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg. He was the husband of the late Alvie E. (Weidner) Wallace, his wife for all eternity.
Clyde was born Feb. 24, 1927, in York, the son of the late Herbert and Myrtie (Myers) Wallace.
Clyde was a truck driver all his life, and avid hunter who enjoyed doing word puzzles. He loved to sit on his porch and wave to passersby.
Clyde is survived by two daughters, Deborah E. Cordle and her husband Steve of Carlisle, and Donna L. Reese and her husband David of East Berlin; a son Charles A. Wallace and his companion Pamela DeLong of Washington State; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother Spurgon Kiser of Halifax, Pa. Clyde was predeceased by a daughter Anne E. Gillen; two grandsons, Richard C. Spangler and Daniel Gillen; and two brothers, Russell Wallace and Edward Wallace.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, with Rev. Wayne Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. A viewing will be held Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
