Betty A. Meyer, 54, of Biglerville, passed Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home after a six-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. from Gettysburg Foursquare Church, with Rev. Mark Chester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name can be made to the Gettysburg Cancer Center, 20 Expedition Trail, Suite 101, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
