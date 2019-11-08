Gail A. (Mohler) Mays, 68, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Laurel Lakes Nursing Home in Chambersburg. She was the wife of the late Robert Eugene Mays, her husband of 44 years, who passed away March 19, 2011.
Gail was born, Nov. 9, 1950, in Albuquerque, NM, the daughter of the late Galen Roy and Dorothy Elizabeth (Gilman) Mohler.
Gail worked at South Mountain Restoration Center for over 25 years.
Gail is survived by two sons, William W. Mays and his wife Melissa of St. Thomas, and Mark M. Mays and his wife Renee of Waynesboro; one daughter, Elizabeth M. Hampton of Wash., four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Baker of The Villages, Fla. She was predeceased by a son, Donald W. Mays, a granddaughter, Angela M. Mays; three brothers: Jerry Wayne Mohler, James Paul Mohler, and John Edward Mohler.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. from the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, with Pastor Ray Kipe officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.