Barbara A. (Staub) Livelsberger, 80, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Gardens at Gettysburg.
Barbara was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Ryland and Rita (Todt) Staub.
Barbara is survived by a son Barry Livelsberger and his girlfriend Tammy Kuhns of New Oxford; a daughter Beth Yealy and her husband Fred of Brooksville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Cecelia Yealy, Freddie Yealy and Chanler Heasley; and a brother Joseph Staub of Mechanicsburg. She was predeceased by a sister Nancy Neiderer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
