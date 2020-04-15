Elizabeth S. Leeti, age 95, of Gettysburg, formerly of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at SpiriTrust Home in Gettysburg. She was born Wednesday, May 19, 1924, in Aspers, the daughter of the late Arthur and Pluvia (Eppleman) Sheely.
Elizabeth graduated from Biglerville High School in 1942. She attended Central Penn Business College in Harrisburg. She retired from the National Park Service in Gettysburg as secretary to the superintendent of the park. She was also a correspondent for the Gettysburg Times for 10 years from 1955 to 1965.
She was a member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. She also was a member of the Biglerville Garden Club, Trilogy Club, Butler Township Homemakers, Jolly 8, Purple Ridge Runners and Chambersburg Mallwalkers. She also volunteered at the Gettysburg hospital thrift shop and Meals on Wheels. She was a former Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John A. "Jack" Leeti. She is also survived by one son, Alan R. and wife Judy Leeti of Gettysburg; two granddaughters, Sara and Alana of Gettysburg; and nephew, Steven Sheely. She was preceded in death by a brother, A. Stanley Sheely.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, in the Bendersville Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Frye officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
