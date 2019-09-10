Rosalie A. (Ensor) Davis, 79, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of Charles W. Davis, her husband of 61 years.
Rosalie was born April 6, 1940, in Hampton, the daughter of the late Earl E. Ensor and the late Kathryn L. Hoover.
Rosalie was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, where she was an active member and volunteer. She loved history, including Civil War and family history.
In addition to her husband Charles, Rosalie is survived by a daughter Christine L. Heller of York Springs; two sons, Rodney L. Davis and his wife Sherri, and Robert W. Davis, all of York Springs; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her stepmother Audrey A. Ensor of New Oxford; a brother Fred Ensor of Hampton; a sister Lorraine Ruhlman of York Springs; three half-brothers, William Ensor and Paul Ensor, both of New Oxford, and John Ensor of McSherrystown; and two half-sisters, Doris Cole of Biglerville, and Gail Ensor of Daytona, Fla. She was predeceased by two brothers, Earl “Tub” Ensor and Edward Ensor; and a sister Nancy Scott.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, York Springs, PA 17372.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.