Robert Coleman George, 77 of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Albert and Avery (Coleman) George. Mr. George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Bauer) George. He is a 1963 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh earning a degree in Chemical Engineering. Robert spent his career with the Hercules Corp. at their Covington, Va. plant serving in various positions in the engineering department.
Robert and Barbara moved to Gettysburg in 2008, it was always a special place in his heart, from the many times his father brought him to the battlefield as a young man to his retirement years where he enjoyed hiking the battlefield, learning from research on the battle and sharing his wealth of knowledge with the many friends he has met in Gettysburg.
His memberships included: American Battlefield Trust (founding member), Adams County Historical Society, Virginia Historical Society, Gettysburg Foundation (1st Corps Aid-de-Camp). Robert and his brother Bill own their family farm in Clarion, where they spent many summers as young men.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by a son, Nick George and his wife Melissa of Chantilly, Va.; a daughter, Avery Hicks and her husband Steven of Williamsburg, Va.; three grandchildren: Ryan, Kayla and William George and his brother, William George and his wife Pat of The Villages, Fla.
Robert was predeceased by his sister, Sally Holmes and his step-mother, Mildred Hall George.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 West High St., Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel, Celebrant. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Friday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society, 924 N. Colonial Ave, York, PA 17403. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
