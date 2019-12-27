Ray F. Strayer, 98, of Fairfield, died Monday morning, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born May 2, 1921 in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Jesse and Mary (Sanders) Strayer. He was the husband of the late Helen J. (Wagaman) Strayer who died in May 2010.
Mr. Strayer worked as an electronic technician for Western Union Telegraph retiring 41 years ago.
Ray is survived by his three children, Francis E. Strayer and his wife Pat, of Fairfield, Faye M. Seiss, of Thurmont, Md., Ronald E. Strayer and his wife Susie, of Fairfield; five grandchildren: Holly, Roxane, Jefferey, Stacey, Troy; seven great-grandchildren, Brandy, Kyle, Taylor, Logan, Giovanni, Carmela, Damon; and four great-great-grandchildren, Austin, Faith, Caleb, and Caylee. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nadine Sanders.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 East Main St. Fairfield, with Rev. Richard Daughtridge officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the services Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
