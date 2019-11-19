Joseph O. Sanders, 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18 at home.
Born Jan. 14, 1926, he was the son of the late Oliver F. and Martha (Rider) Sanders. He was predeceased by his wife Effie M. (Gastley) Sanders who died in 2014.
Joe was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier church where he served on their first Parish Advisory Council.
Proud to serve his country from 1944 to 1946 in the U.S. Army, Joe was on overseas duty in Italy, the Philippines and Japan.
After the war, Joe became active in the AMVETS Post 172, and VFW Post 15, where he served as Quartermaster for many years, and became a life member in both. He was a member of American Legion Post 202, Forty et Eight Voyageur 731, Catholic War Veterans Post 1342 and the WWII Last Man Club. He served for years as adj/treasurer of the Allied Veterans Council of Adams County, and treasurer of the Memorial Day Committee. After 25 active years in the Gettysburg Fire Department, Joe was awarded a life membership in 1979.
Joe retired from the Department of Defense at Letterkenny Army Depot in 1985 as a computer programmer analyst finishing his 35-year career in data processing. After retirement, he worked 15 years part-time in the Adams County courts as a tip staff.
He is survived by his children, David J. Sanders and wife Shirley of Gettysburg, Scott M. Sanders and wife Susan of Harrisburg, and Judy A. Hamilton and husband Jesse of Waxahachie Texas. Also surviving are grandchildren Shane (Julie) Sanders, Amy Sanders, Brad (Colleen) Sanders, Emily (Jim) Nordfors, Janson (Brad) Davis, Jory Hamilton, and Jacey (Matt) Davis; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 E. High St., Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Following the Mass, interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Saturday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.