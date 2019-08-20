James M. Behm, 80, of Gettysburg, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Utz Terrace, Hanover, Pa.
He was born July 9, 1939, in Easton, Pa., the son of the late Otto E. and Florence Berger Behm.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1956 through 1961, then earned a bachelor of science degree from Shippensburg University; he later earned his master of education from Shippensburg University.
In 1964, he accepted a position with Conewago Valley School District in New Oxford, teaching social studies and English. But, in 1965, he became general manager, secretary and treasurer of the National Civil War Wax Museum and Elby’s Big Boy Family Restaurant on Steinwehr Avenue, a position he held until 1979.
In 1980, Jim became part owner and real estate broker at Bennett Williams Realtors – Better Homes and Gardens in Gettysburg. In 1993, Mr. Behm became the director of the Appraising Department, Adams County, a position he held until his illness.
Jim was a former president of the Gettysburg Travel Council, Hanover/Adams County Board of Realtors, Pennsylvania Realtors Land Institute, and Pennsylvania Attractions and Travel Association. He was a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers, National Association of Realtors, Gettysburg Lions Club, American Legion Albert Lentz Post 202, Historic Gettysburg — Adams County and the Adams County Historical Society. Jim was a very active member for many years of the Raiders Club at Shippensburg University.
Mr. Behm is survived by a son Robert Behm of Spring Grove, Pa.; a daughter Linda Nolan and her husband Joseph of Dillsburg, Pa.; a wife Shirley Behm of Largo, Fla.; three grandchildren, Steven Nolan, Brian Behm, and Sara Behm. He was predeceased by a twin sister Janet Nicholes.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Raiders Club, c/o Shippensburg University, 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
