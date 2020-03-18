Evelyn L. Heller, age 99, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was born Saturday, Jan. 8, 1921, in Carlisle, the daughter of the late Grover and Lola (Zitzer) Melester.
Evelyn graduated in the Class of 1939 from Carlisle High School. She worked for C.H. Musselman. She attended a Lutheran church in Carlisle and Idaville United Brethren Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, knitting and sewing sweaters and scarfs.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Pamela L. Black of Gettysburg, and Tierney S. (Mike) Strickhouser of Biglerville; two sons, Scott A. Heller of Aspers, and Barry L. Heller of Hanover; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn A. Heller, who passed in 1988; twin sister Mary Glunt; sister Mildred Bear; son-in-law William A. Black; and brother-in-law Dean Hoffman.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be private at the family’s discretion. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Evelyn’s memory to Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.