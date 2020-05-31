Kevin L. Tyler, 50 of York Haven, formerly of Gettysburg, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at The York Hospital.
Born Jan. 26, 1970 in Gettysburg, he was the son of Donna (Simpson) Tyler of McSherrystown and the late George J. Tyler. Kevin was survived by his wife, Vickie M. (Myers) Tyler. He graduated from Littlestown High School in 1988 and earned the Boy Scouts of America highest award, the Eagle Scout Award. Kevin was a member of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He was a self-employed videographer in the Central Pennsylvania area. He enjoyed coin collecting and was active with the Harrisburg Coin Club, Inc. serving as president and the York Coin Club serving as treasurer. Kevin was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five step-children: Gordon Bosley of Manchester, Amy Lookingbill of Manchester, Carrie Knaub of Dover, Zachary Bosley of York, and Gene Bosley of Hanover; 14 step grandchildren; a brother, Randy Tyler and his wife Merry of Dillsburg; Debra Dick and her husband Len of Gettysburg and Robin Tyler and her significant other Chris Mantle of Dillsburg and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg with Pastor Mike Seigfried, officiating.
The family will hold a private viewing for Kevin at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Memorials can be made to the Harrisburg Coin Club, Inc. C/O Mark McNulty, P. O. Box 51, Highspire, PA 17034.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.