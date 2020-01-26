Anthony Wayne Andrew, 68, of Emmitsburg, Md., died peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 29, 1951, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Iris P. (Fogle) Andrew of Emmitsburg, and the late Richard E. Andrew. He was the husband of Lashenia “Shena” (Conley) Andrew.
Wayne owned and operated Andrew’s Automotive in Emmitsburg for many years, and for the past 30 years Andrew and Sons Excavating Company.
He was a member of the Emmitsburg VFW, Sons of the American Legion, and the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing softball in his younger years, and even had his own softball team “Andrew’s Animals.”
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are sons, Blaine Andrew and wife Melissa of Fairfield, Jamie “Bub” Andrew and wife Paula of Emmitsburg, and Sean “Scuff” Andrew of Emmitsburg; stepdaughters, Lacie Wheeler and husband Tim of Lafayette, Ind., and Kayla Meeks of Rensselaer, Ind.; granddaughters, Kirstyn, Koryne, Sarah, Haleigh, and Morgan; step-granddaughters, Savanna, Kaydence, and Teagan; former spouse, Donna Wolfe of Walkersville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother Richard Allen Andrew, and by his precious dog “Rufus.”
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md. A private graveside service will be held at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmitsburg Dog Park.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
