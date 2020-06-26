Betty Jo Naugle, 94, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, June 24, at Spiritrust Lutheran in Chambersburg.
She was born in Orrtanna, daughter of the late Pauline and Fred Naugle.
She was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Winifred Reighard; a niece, Jodi Jo Aime; a nephew Kurt F. Reighard; a great-niece, Rachael; and three great-nephews, Nicholas, Kurtis and Hunter.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
