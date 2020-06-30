Lucy Virginia (Bollinger) Eyler, 96, of Scottsboro, Alabama, formerly of Gettysburg, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Cumberland Health & Rehab in Bridgeport, Ala.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1923, in Harney, Md., daughter of the late Allen Edward and Emma Louisa (Stonesifer) Bollinger. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Clarence Edwin Eyler Sr. on Jan. 11, 2012.
Lucy was a hardworking dairy farmer’s wife for many years. She worked at Musselman’s canning factory and retired from Herff Jones yearbooks.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Md., Emmitsburg American Legion, and Gettysburg Moose and Gettysburg Eagles. Lucy enjoyed reading and traveling with her family.
Surviving are sons, John Edward Eyler and wife Pat of Seattle, Wash., Clarence Edwin “Jim” Eyler Jr. and wife Jeanie of Scottsboro, Ala., Michael Eugene Eyler and wife Betty Jo of Williamsburg, Va., and Joseph Andrew Eyler of Scottsboro, Ala.; daughter, Cecelia M.L. Brawner and husband Bill of Gettysburg; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ivan Bollinger of Gettysburg and Arvin Bollinger of Taneytown, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by infant son, Richard “Ricky” Eyler; brothers, Paul, Allen, Joseph, Roy, William and Harold Bollinger; and sisters, Mildred Wallick, Gladys Bell and Doris Rock.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at New St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Emmitsburg. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
