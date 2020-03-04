Betty K. Kimmel, 89, formerly of Dillsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.
She was born Aug. 30, 1930, in Bel Air, Md., the daughter of the late Robert F. and Helen M. (Fohl) Fair.
Betty was the widow of Arthur E. Kimmel.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs, and its choir and was a member of the Dillsburg Farm Woman. Betty enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing the piano.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn H. Lehman (Dennis) of Dillsburg; two sons, Kevin A. Kimmel (Tunya) of Dover, and Keith E. Kimmel of Dillsburg; two grandchildren, Emily Harbold (John), and Tyler Lehman (Julia); and one great-granddaughter, Evie.
Services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Burial will be held in the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery, Dillsburg. Visitations will be held Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Assoc., 4250 Crums Mill Road, Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
