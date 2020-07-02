Sue A. Williamson, 73, of Federal Way, Wash., passed away on June 9, 2020, at St. Francis Community Hospital in Federal way following complications of pneumonia.
Sue was born July 31, 1946 in Gettysburg. She was the daughter of the late Louise (Forry) Sheppard and the late George E. Williamson Sr.
Sue was a 1964 graduate of Gettysburg High School after which she entered the United States Army.
While stationed in Seattle, Sue came to love the Pacific Northwest where she then lived the remainder of her life.
Sue made her career in printing in Seattle with several companies, including Heath Printers and Graphic Impressions.
Sue was devoted to and loved spending time with her family whenever she could. She loved animals and had numerous pets. She also enjoyed traveling, watching movies and following Seattle-area sports teams, especially the Seahawks.
Sue is survived by her brother George E. Williamson Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Hanover; and her sister Barbara Wetzel and her husband Dean of Gettysburg. Also surviving are her stepfather William J. Sheppard of Santa Monica, Calif.; and longtime friend Shari Clark of Federal Way.
Arrangements were handled by Edwards Memorials of Federal Way. Interment will be private.
