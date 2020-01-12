Lisa A. Wivell, age 55, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. She was born Saturday, July 18, 1964, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Joyce (Lancaster) Santiago of Carlisle and the late Pablo Santiago.
Lisa was employed by Mason Dixon Tag and Title for four years, where she sold insurance for Heltebridle Bounds Insurance and performed notary work. Lisa had a huge heart and would help anyone in need. She did fundraising for the homeless shelter in Gettysburg and the Adams County food bank. Helping others was Lisa’s calling in life.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Francis E. Wivell Jr. She is also survived by two sons, Brandon M. Luckenbaugh and fiancé Tiffany Lawver of Gettysburg, and Kyle S. and wife Jennifer Luckenbaugh of Biglerville; grandchildren, Bradyn Luckenbaugh, Tanner Luckenbaugh, Kody Luckenbaugh, and Destiny Lawver; two sisters, Mary Jo Trout of Woodsboro, Md., and Lori Trout of Carlisle; and two brothers, Bruce Albin of Emerald Isle, N.C., and Brian Albin of Gettysburg.
Cremation services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County Shelter-Homeless, 151 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 1066, Washington, D.C. 20005.
Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
