Grace Anna Smith, age 89, of Aspers, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Saturday, June 7, 1930, in Biglerville, the daughter of the late Francis U. and Sarah B. (Fritz) Thomas.
Grace Anna graduated from Biglerville High School in 1948, after 11 years at Arendtsville Vocational School. She and her husband Glenn operated their family dairy farm since 1952. She was a member of Mountain Top Ministries in Orrtanna, where she served the Lord in various ways. She especially enjoyed giving Bibles to folks when they accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
She was a wonderful wife and a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Glenn E. Smith. She is also survived by two daughters, Georgia A. Forsythe and companion Rick Clark of Orrtanna, and Gail A. Day of Aspers; one son, Charles E. and wife Alverna Smith of Aspers; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marvel Fair, Ruth Mummert, Pearl Warrenfeltz and Maybelle Cline; and brothers, Francis Thomas Jr., Paul Thomas, Clarence Thomas, and Jay Thomas; and son-in-law Jeffrey L. Day.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Wenksville Cemetery with Rev. Ken Reid officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Top Ministries, 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
