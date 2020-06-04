Mary Cecilia Bowne, 89, of Emmitsburg, Md., died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Place in Emmitsburg.
Born May 7, 1931, in Emmitsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Blanche (Sprankle) Sanders. She was the devoted wife of the late James D. “Don” Bowne Sr. They were married 57 years. He passed March 21, 2013.
Mary was a cook at St. Joseph’s Provincial House for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg and was past president of the Emmitsburg VFW Post Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, playing bingo, canning and freezing fruits and vegetables that her husband Don raised, and spending time with her family, especially visits from her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, James D. Bowne Jr. and wife Karen of New Market, Md., and Frederick W. Bowne and wife Ginny of Carroll Valley; brother, Paul Sanders of McSherrystown; grandchildren, Steven Bowne of Fayetteville, Pa., Katelyn Bowne of Carroll Valley, Derek and Andrew Bowne of New Market, Md., Shawn Wivell of Quakertown, Pa., and Anthony Wivell of Carroll Valley; two great-grandsons, Devin Wivell and Rowan Bowne; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, Kevin Bowne; brothers, George, Marshall, Thomas, Raymond and John Sanders; and sisters, Anna Waysack, and Rita Wiley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M., as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
