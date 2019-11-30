Edward “Ed” C. Simpson, 77 of Biglerville, passed away suddenly Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Feb. 23, 1942 in Gettysburg and was the son of the late Carl C. and Mary Alice (Kile) Simpson.
Ed was a 1960 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1960 – 1966 as a staff sergeant with the 104th Armored Cavalry. Ed was a route salesman for Murry’s Steaks in South Central Pennsylvania for 38 years. He was an active member of Flohrs Evangelical Lutheran Church in McKnightstown, frequently serving as an usher. He was also a member of the American Legion in Biglerville and the Eagles and VFW in New Jersey. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; he never missed their sporting events. He was an accomplished woodworker and loved making furniture for his family and friends. Ed also enjoyed fishing, traveling, watching the Washington Nationals as well as college basketball and football.
Ed was a caring husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean M. (Figura) Simpson of Biglerville. In addition, he is also survived by daughters Lisa Miller of Gettysburg and Shelia Showers and husband Joe of Aspers; grandchildren Lindsey Miller of Frederick, MD, Annie Miller of Gettysburg, Dayne Showers and Denton Showers both of Aspers; sister Wilda Keefer, brother-in-law Brad Keefer, nephew Owen Keefer and niece Karla (Keefer) Rankin all of Waynesboro, VA.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306. A public viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Dugan Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Flohrs Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Dennis Probst officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall until the time of the service. Interment will be at Biglerville Cemetery following the funeral service. A luncheon will be served at Flohrs Evangelical Lutheran Church following the burial at Biglerville Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Flohrs Evangelical Lutheran Church, 595 Flohrs Church Rd., McKnightstown, PA 17343. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
