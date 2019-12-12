James C. Gilbert, 81, of Fitchburg, Mass., died peacefully Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, in the Health Alliance Leominster Hospital after a brief battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Jim was born in Gettysburg, on March 30, 1938, the son of the late William and Catherine (Poulson) Gilbert.
After high school, Jim joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years before re-enlisting in the U.S. Army where he served for 16 years prior to his retirement as a Warrant Officer 2nd Class in 1978. He was a Vietnam veteran and received several honors including the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. While stationed at Fort Devens, Jim met Camilla, his lifetime love, and they married at Fort Derussy in Hawaii.
After his retirement from the service, Jim worked as a test engineer and manager for Digital Equipment Corporation. In his retirement Jim stayed busy working as a computer instructor and was currently working as a tax-preparer for H & R Block.
Jim had a kind and generous heart, and was always there with his easy smile for anyone in need. He was a dedicated member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Fitchburg and volunteered his time there to clean the church, in addition to helping with meals on wheels. He was an avid sports fan and faithfully rooted for the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jim’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He leaves his wife, and best friend, of 48 years, Camilla R. (Thibodeau) Gilbert of Fitchburg; two daughters, Jennifer C. Gilbert of Leominster, and Kristina J. Wentworth and her husband Gordon of Webster, in whom he took so much pride; a loyal sister Shirley Biser of Gettysburg; two granddaughters whom he whole-heartedly cherished, Amelia and Charlotte Wentworth; nephews, nieces and his dog Fluffy, always a faithful companion and walking partner.
Jim is predeceased by his sister Doris Cullison.
His funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in St. Joseph’s Church, Fitchburg. Burial with full military honors followed in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give.
