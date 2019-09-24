Clare Ray Hanna, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at Fahnestock House, his home for the past six years, on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. He will be interred near his parents at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, California.
Clare, known to all as Ray, was born in Gardena, California, to Blanche A. (McCleary) and Clare “Red” T. Hanna on Jan. 23, 1949. His family included four brothers, Finley, Harold “Ed”, Benjamin and Russell, and a sister Karen.
Ray earned an associates degree in printing from San Joaquin Delta College in California and then was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, sharpshooter (M-16) and expert (81mm mortar) badges.
After being honorably discharged in 1973, Ray returned to school and graduated from UCLA in 1975 with a bachelor of science degree in industrial studies, printing management. After working in advertising, graphics and public relations for a few years, he worked as a mechanic, specializing in motorcycles.
He also spent some time as a substitute teacher. Ray owned a 1929 Ford Model A for many years and was a member of the Model A Ford Club of America. Ray was a member of Brentwood Community United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Calif.
In his later years, he enjoyed playing bridge and reading about history and the Civil War. He moved from California to Gettysburg in 2011 to live near his nephew, Harold (Barbara) Hanna of Littlestown. Ray is survived by his brother Ben (Joan) Hanna of Meriden, Connecticut, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who loved him.
Ray’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who helped make him feel welcome in Pennsylvania.
