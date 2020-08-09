Ralph Martin “Fatty” Garber, 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home.
Born July 8, 1930 in New Windsor, Md., he was the son of the late Ralph Z. and Dorothy L. (Devilbiss) Garber. He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie (Horn) Garber, whom he wed in 1957. Their union was blessed with seven children: daughter M. Christina “Tina” Holland and husband Jay of Upperco, daughter Dorothy L. “Dori” Whitmer and husband Frank of Union Bridge, daughter Judith A. “Judy” Garber of New Oxford, daughter T. Elaine Caprarola and husband Domenick of Westminster, daughter Sandra M. “Sandy” Garber and fiancé Anthony Seymour of Littlestown, son R. Martin “Marty” Garber, Jr. and wife Rebecca of Taneytown, and son Joseph M. “Michael” Garber and wife Shelly of Taneytown.
Those unions further blessed Ralph with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Ralph had worked as an automotive mechanic since 1951, having received his training in the United States Air Force. He served in the military until 1955. He was a certified NASE Mechanic, and was a life-member of the Littlestown VFW and the Biglerville and Taneytown American Legion posts.
He was the second of ten children, being predeceased by brothers, Maurice E. Garber and wife Betty, and Gary D. Garber; sisters E. Elizabeth Dell, Joan L. Garber, Carolyn D. Miller, and Fay L. Minnick. Surviving are brothers, W. Edward Garber and wife Caroline of New Windsor, and Richard L. Garber and wife Mary of Union Bridge; sister, Delores I. Frounfelter and husband Eugene of New Windsor; and sister-in-law, Peggy Garber of New Windsor. That wonderfully large family ensured that he enjoyed relationships with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also fortunate to be survived by an aunt on his father’s side, Hallie Carpenter.
There will be no viewing. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and social distancing is to be observed in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ralph’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.