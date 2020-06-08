Marie A. Arthur, 89, entered into God’s care Monday, June 8, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover, Pa., of natural causes. Marie was the loving wife of the late Justus G. Arthur who died Oct. 22, 2008, and with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Born Oct. 5, 1930, in New Oxford, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Corrine (Smith) Poist.
Marie was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1342 Auxiliary in Bonneauville.
Marie is survived by five children, Vickie L. Fleming and husband Russell of Hampstead, Md., Peggy A. Miller and husband Terry L. of Hanover, Thomas J. Arthur and wife Karen B. of Gettysburg, Cathy M. Waltz and husband Timothy W. of Littlestown, and Stephen G. Arthur of Littlestown; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly S. Arthur of Hanover; eight grandchildren, Tanya Kurzmiller, Tammy Rutzebeck, Jessica Gehman, Christina Measel, Aaron Waltz, Melissa Knouse, Douglas Sponseller, and Jennifer Brann; and 15 great-grandchildren, Owen Kurzmiller, Gabrielle Kurzmiller, Ethan Rutzebeck, Samantha Rutzebeck, Colby Gehman, Parker Gehman, Jasper Gehman, Henry Sponseller, Harper Sponseller, Brady Knouse, Lilly Knouse, Aiden Waltz, Brynlee Waltz, Isaac Brann, and Ila Brann. She was preceded in death by a son David M. Arthur; three great-grandchildren, David, John, and Arthur Knouse; two brothers, Richard Poist and Joseph Poist; and five sisters, Helen Lawrence, Mae Wierman, Mary Yingling, Anne Noel, and Teresa Beard.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Bonneauville.
Contributions in memory of Marie may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Homecare & Hospice, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA 17404, or St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.