Loretta M. Nace, 93, passed away at the Brethren Home Community on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Born March 12, 1926, in Green Springs, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Claude R. Nace and Ida N. (Emlet) Nace.
A graduate of the Hanover High School Class of 1944, she was tax collector for Berwick Township for 43 years, retiring at the age of 87.
She was a member of the Hanover B.P.O.E. Elks, the Hanover VFW and volunteer at the Adam’s County Office for Aging. She was active in the Hanover Soroptimist Club and past president of the Hanover Venture Club. Proud of her bookkeeping skills, she worked many years for O.H. Hostetter and Hostetter Construction.
She was predeceased by brothers, Paul (Polk) Krug, Gerald L. (Squire) Nace and Roger (Bill) Nace and two infant brothers. She is survived by a sister-in-law Lorraine Nace, Hanover; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private graveside services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Loretta was a true animal lover and especially fond of cats. Donations can be made in her honor to your local S.P.C.A.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
