Arlene G. Group, 86, of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in the UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.
She was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Mt. Holly Springs, to the late Levi E. and Ruth A. (Dunlap) Golden, and is the widow of George R. Group, who passed away Sept. 18, 2013.
Arlene attended the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.
Surviving are her children, Gary L. Group and wife Kathy (McNaughton) of Carlisle, and Barry K. Group and wife Adele (Weiss) of Mt. Holly Springs; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Arlene is preceded in death by her children, Rickey L. Group and Vickie K. (Group) Detwiler; and sister Marie (Golden) Myers.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Holly Church of God.
