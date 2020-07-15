Deborah Ann Howe, age 60, of Biglerville, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born on March 4, 1960, in Baltimore, Md. She is the daughter of the late Hugh and Evelyn Corbin.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Paul E. Howe Jr.; three children, Crystal Palumbo of Frostburg, Md., Paul Howe III of Philadelphia, Pa., and Marc Howe of Taneytown, Md.; two grandchildren, Jenio and Cristo Willison; along with two brothers, Jack Corbin and Larry Corbin; and two sisters, Linda Lamar and Jeannie Dodge.
Deborah attended Southern High School in Baltimore, Md., and later settled into Pennsylvania with her family. She was most proud of being a grandmother, and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of another grandchild from her youngest son Marc.
A celebration of Deborah’s life will take place at a later date, please contact her daughter Crystal for details (240-522-5741).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Liver Foundation by going to https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ or by calling 1-800-465-4837.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
