Charlene C. Orndorff, 83, of Bonneauville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. She was the wife of Francis F. Orndorff who died on Nov. 26, 2004.
Born Dec. 16, 1936, in New Oxford, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Clara (Irvin) Long.
Charlene was retired from the Brethren Home after 20 years of service. She was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Bonneauville, and a 1954 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown. Charlene enjoyed being a special Mom, crocheting, traveling with her family on vacations and hosting pot-pie dinners for her family. She loved spending time with family, friends, and her canine companion Mya.
Surviving are five children, Janice James and husband Robert “Minn” James II of Bonneauville, Jane LeVault and husband Retired Col. Jeffery LeVault of Hawaii, Bruce Orndorff and wife Trish of Bonneauville, Jillian Aumen and husband Michael of McSherrystown, and Shawn Orndorff and wife Mary of Stevens, Pa; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one sister, Pauline Gasswint; and four half-siblings Jim Long, Randy Long, Joyce Tedder, and Ron Long. She was preceded in death by a son, Alex Orndorff; and three brothers, Jerome Long, Charles “Rich” Long, and Louis Long.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph the Worker Cemetery in Bonneauville.
Contributions in memory of Charlene may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.