A memorial service for Jeffrey Lee Day of Aspers, who passed away March 26, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Online condolences may be made at DuganFH.com.
A memorial service for Jeffrey Lee Day of Aspers, who passed away March 26, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Online condolences may be made at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.