Clair E. Golden, 84, of Abbottstown, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away at home on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Gouker) Golden, whom he married on May 6, 1956.
Born April 28, 1935, in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Amos and Grace (Bolen) Golden.
Mr. and Mrs. Golden were faithful members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in McSherrystown, and also attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Heidlersburg, as well as St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church in New Oxford. Mr. Golden is fondly remembered for his involvement and loyalty to his family.
Clair is survived by three children: Paula E. Lecrone and her husband Robert, Paul E. Golden and his wife Wendy, and Peter E. Golden and his fiancée Tracey; also survived by seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece Vicki Eastlack; and one nephew William Wirt and his wife Becky; as well as many other loving family members.
A graveside service to celebrate Clair will be held in private at Rest Haven Cemetery, 310 Westminster Ave., Hanover, with Rev. David Keller officiating.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way #250, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hanover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.