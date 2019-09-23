Tom, left this life on Saturday, Sept. 21, at age 79, with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Maria Santina ‘Tina’ Rosini Kraak, whom he met while working at the Pentagon.
Tom worked his way up in the hotel and restaurant management business and became known for opening new hotels across the country, mostly while with Stouffer’s hotels.
Following Tina’s passing, Tom made a home in Fairfield, then eventually residing at the Lutheran Home in Gettysburg.
He is survived by three children: daughter Kelly Kraak Kresky, husband David, and children Ryan and Grace of Gettysburg; daughter Terrie Kraak VonRichthofen, husband Philip, and sons Cole and Austin of Canton, Conn.; and son Scott Thomas Kraak, wife Vella Lucia, and sons Dylan and Thomas of Riverside, Calif.; loving sister Pat Niewidok of Pompano Beach, Fla.; nephew Tom Niewidok, wife Laurie, and daughter Phoenix; niece Pattie, husband Mike, and son Tommy of Florida.
A native Chicagoan, he loved the Chicago Bears, the Cubs, Russell’s BBQ, Fanny Mae Candy, and chocolate log cookies from Reuter’s Bakery. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, playing cards, going for drives, going out to eat, Face-timing, playing checkers and sharing his Friday pizza deliveries from Tommy’s pizza with his roommate Harold.
We would like to thank the Spirit Trust Lutheran Home community who took great care of our Dad. They truly embraced his dry sense of humor and found personal ways to connect.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Auxillary, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
