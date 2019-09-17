Charles E. Steinour Jr., 84, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Gettysburg, and was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Herring) Steinour. Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally (Oyler) Steinour.
Charlie worked for many years at the Gettysburg Shoe Factory and at the Electric Map in Gettysburg, until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching baseball, football and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by three sons, Charles “Mike” Steinour, David A. Steinour, and Richard “Rick” Steinour and partner Joni Blymire, of Gettysburg; two daughters, Linda Sanderson and her husband Zane of Gettysburg, and Sherri Cline and her husband Dan of York Springs; seven grandchildren, Joe Sanderson, Nate Sanderson, Aimee Miner, Chad Steinour, Brandi Steinour, Jennifer Heller and Jason Cline; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother Donald Steinour of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by three brothers, Edward Steinour, Robert Steinour and Francis Steinour.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Charlie will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Heritage Assembly of God Church, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg. Pastor Todd McCauslin will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Assembly of God Church, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg.
Online obituary and condolences available at www.petersfuneralhome.com.
