Corey G. Marks, age 45, of Gettysburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born Sunday, April 13, 1975, in Gettysburg, the son of Thomas G. and Judy D. (Rinehart) Marks of Gettysburg.
Corey attended Gettysburg High School. He was employed by the Pike Restaurant as a server for more than 20 years. Corey enjoyed his RC cars, airplanes and drones. He enjoyed shooting his guns. His true passion was computer gaming.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one brother, Doug W. Marks of Gettysburg; uncle John and wife Carol Rinehart of Orrtanna; uncle John Benfer and cousins, Mike and Tina Benfer, all of Lewisburg; and cousin Sue and husband Dick Hartman of Arendtsville.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be in the Bendersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.