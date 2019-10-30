Thomas E. Piper, 89, 164 Early Avenue, Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the York Hospital.
He was born Feb. 1, 1930 in Amberson, the son of the late Thomas A. and Mary Eckenrode Piper. Tom’s wife, Janet G. Piper, died in 2010.
Tom graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in Franklin County and he was a 1952 graduate of Penn State University with a degree in dairy production. Following college, he served in the United States Army, serving in the Counter Intelligence Corps for two years during the Korean Conflict. Tom then earned his Master’s Degree in Farm Management and Marketing at Cornell University. He accepted a position in Gettysburg as marketing agent. In 1963, he was promoted to the position of County Extension Director/County Agricultural Agent for Adams County, a position he held until his retirement in 1996. Tom was a member and former president of Historic Gettysburg Adams County at a time when the organization renovated the GAR building on Middle Street. Mr. Piper was also very involved in the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, participating in multiple mission trips to Honduras, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Florida. He has also been actively involved with the Fruit Belt Farmworkers Ministry.
Mr. Piper is survived by three daughters: Becky Gerlach and her husband Brad living on the family farm in Amberson, Mary Beth Shoemaker, Gettysburg, Deb Litten and her husband Steve of Gettysburg; ten grandchildren: Matthew Gerlach (Harmony), Bryan Gerlach (Emily), David Gerlach (Brooke), Jonathan Gerlach (Shannon), Katie Shoemaker, Zachary Shoemaker, Brett Williams, Jordan Williams, Brett Litten (Jessica), and Troy Litten; seven great-grandchildren: Piper, Jameson, Eden Gerlach, Hannah, Casey, Alex, and Brandon Litten; two brothers, Harmon Piper of Greencastle, Robert Piper of Newburg. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Piper and a sister, Louise Hoover.
A Memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. Louis Nyiri and Rev. Dr. David Wright officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Central Manor Camp, PO Box 103, Washington Boro, PA 17582. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
