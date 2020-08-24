Dale Edward Thomas, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born April 9, 1937, in Gettysburg, the son of the late John E. and Ida Mae (Shultz) Thomas.
Dale graduated in the Class of 1956 from Biglerville High School. He served in the US Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967. He worked as a salesman for Prudential Insurance Company, Harbold’s Ford in Dillsburg and Gene Latta Ford in Hanover. He then worked part time for Jacoby Transport as a school van driver for special needs children.
He was a life member of Arendtsville Fire Department, Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville and American Legion-Post 262 in Biglerville. He was also a past member of the Gettysburg Moose Lodge and Gettysburg Eagles.
He loved his grandchildren and was a true Steelers fan all his adult life. He also loved NASCAR Cup racing, Penn State sports and reading mystery novels. He was well known for his love of drag racing in his young adult days, both legally and illegally. He was also very accomplished at practical jokes.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann (Baldwin) Thomas of Gettysburg; three children, Tracy L. Thomas (Pam) of Biglerville, Mindy Jean McKee (Mark) of Conner, Montana, and Dawn A. Thomas (Dwayne Myers) of Gettysburg; two brothers, Glenn Thomas of Arendtsville and Harold Thomas East Petersburg, Pa.; stepsister, Janet Clark of Bethesda, Md.; six grandchildren, Adam Thomas, Rachel Scamack, Matt Thomas, Stephanie Thomas, Dusty McKee and Karli Williams; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Holly Lynne Thomas and grandchild, Jason Thomas.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 309, Arendtsville, PA 17303; or Forever Love Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.